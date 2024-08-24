ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 204,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 694,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Specifically, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,628.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $211,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

