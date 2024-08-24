Art Zeile Sells 3,875 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $159,921.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $668,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National Bank Trading Up 4.2 %

National Bank stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 12,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $17,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.