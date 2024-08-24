Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $9,635,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 134,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.