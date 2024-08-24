Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $453.12

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.12 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 573.50 ($7.45). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.43), with a volume of 196,916 shares trading hands.
ASCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.63) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.13) to GBX 568 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.57).
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
