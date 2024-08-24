ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.56

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and traded as high as $96.75. ASGN shares last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 271,576 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ASGN Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

