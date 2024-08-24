Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.80

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.80 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.69). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.68), with a volume of 197,377 shares.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £417.31 million, a PE ratio of 524.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.80.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,612.89). 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.