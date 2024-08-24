Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 1,446,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,812,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.00.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

