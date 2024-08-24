ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $710.24

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $710.24 and traded as low as $663.89. ASM International shares last traded at $667.31, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

ASM International Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $710.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

