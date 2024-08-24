Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WPM opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.