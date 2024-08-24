Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $496,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, insider Jo Ann Quinif bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150 shares of company stock worth $165,541. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.