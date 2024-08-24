Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $888,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 160.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

