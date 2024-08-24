Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $928,000 Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $60.06 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $416.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

