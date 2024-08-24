Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

