Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.49 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

