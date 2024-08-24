Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

