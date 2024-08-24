Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 189,551 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189,551 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $456.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,483.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,208 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.