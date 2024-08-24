Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 207,577 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,990 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,069,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 161,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 312,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $258.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.71. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

