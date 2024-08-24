Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 229,923 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,923 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

