Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 51 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $227.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.