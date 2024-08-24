Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 875 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

