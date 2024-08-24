Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $815,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $2,711,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in uniQure by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $301.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.