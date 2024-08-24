AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $35.14. 6,592,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,367,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
