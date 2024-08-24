AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 3.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $35.14. 6,592,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,367,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

