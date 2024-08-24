AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

