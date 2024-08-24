AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
NASDAQ AZN opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.