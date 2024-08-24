Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $392.04

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.04 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.13). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 82,166 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of £545.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,845.24, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 392.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 393.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neil Gregson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,284.30). In related news, insider Neil Gregson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,284.30). Also, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 92,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($480,769.23). Insiders own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

