Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($4.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($7.00). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($15.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($8.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($8.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($7.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($7.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($20.49) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $7.14 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

