ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.36

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.36 and traded as high as C$45.70. ATCO shares last traded at C$45.70, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

ATCO Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$568.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

