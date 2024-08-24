ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

ATX stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.57. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.30.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

