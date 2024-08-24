Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

