Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $93.51 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

