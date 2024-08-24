Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 256.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

