Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 9,345 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 348,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $971,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $57.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.