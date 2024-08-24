Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

