Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $424.48 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $429.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

