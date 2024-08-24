Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Sony Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.6 %

SONY opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

