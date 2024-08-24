Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

