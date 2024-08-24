Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.73 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

