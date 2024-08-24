Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

