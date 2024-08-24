Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $352.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

