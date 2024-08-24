Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 314,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.