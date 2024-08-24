Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $56.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

