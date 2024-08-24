Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.