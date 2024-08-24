Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,273 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

AWK stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

