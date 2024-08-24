Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 895 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

