Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XMMO opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

