Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,980,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.49 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

