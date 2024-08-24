ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.23

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.23 and traded as low as $26.78. ATS shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 121,993 shares.
ATS Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.
About ATS
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
