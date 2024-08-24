Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 62.5% per year over the last three years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

