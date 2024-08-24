Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.99

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.99 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.01). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,527,517 shares trading hands.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.98 million, a P/E ratio of -838.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

