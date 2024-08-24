Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 19.6%

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) traded up 19.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Avantium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.49.

About Avantium

(Get Free Report)

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.