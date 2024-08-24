Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 19.6%

Shares of Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) traded up 19.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.93. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Avantium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.49.
About Avantium
Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.