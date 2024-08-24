Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.05. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

Ayala Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.37.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Further Reading

